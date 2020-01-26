The Gophers secured the sweep Saturday night before the puck even dropped at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Blake McLaughlin made sure of that.

The sophomore winger’s routine is to be the very final person off the ice after warm-ups. Ohio State backup goalie Evan Moyse caught on to that, though, and lingered, forcing a winner-takes-all game of rock-paper-scissors by the team benches.

McLaughlin won the right to exit the ice last, and the Gophers went on beat the No. 6 Buckeyes 4-1 in front of an announced crowd of 8,426. Combined with Friday’s 6-3 victory, the Gophers’ best offensive showing of the year, and the Gophers have their first sweep in the Big Ten this year.

The Gophers improved to 10-10-4 (5-5-4-3 Big Ten) while Ohio State dropped to 15-8-3 (8-6-2-0 Big Ten).

Gophers coach Bob Motzko was cautiously optimistic after Friday’s performance, saying offense had been the one missing aspect for this team all season, along with slow starts in games and in series. Saturday didn’t seem to show any of those weaknesses.

Unlike Friday, when it took the Gophers into the second period to really gain momentum, the Gophers started fast Saturday. They took the lead at 4:46 in the first period when freshman winger Bryce Brodzinski punished Ohio State sophomore defenseman Ryan O’Connell for turning it over after a faceoff in his team’s zone.

The Gophers capitalized off another opponent gift in the second period. Junior winger Brannon McManus’ shot deflected off Buckeyes senior defenseman Wyatt Ege’s skate and into the goal to double the Gophers’ lead.

That top line was dominant Friday and just rolled that same confidence into Saturday. After McManus’ score, he and linemates freshman center Ben Meyers and sophomore winger Sampo Ranta combined again. They broke away for a three-on-one rush, Meyers patiently waiting for the right time to pass to Ranta in front of the goal for the flick-in score.

Gophers junior goaltender Jack LaFontaine’s bid for his first shutout of the season feel short at 6:30 in the third period. Ohio State senior winger Carson Meyer scored a power-play goal off his skate. But LaFontaine still managed 28 saves. Ohio State junior goaltender Tommy Nappier finished with 34 saves.

Meyers made up for that consolation goal a couple minutes later, though, collecting his own rebound. That power-play score was good news for that middling unit, which converted only 16.9% of its opportunities entering this game.

In all this series, the top line accumulated some impressive totals. McManus tallied two goals and four assists; Ranta three goals and an assist; and Meyers two goals and two assists.

For a Gophers team that has struggled the first half of this season, they’ve now won five of six games coming out of the holiday break. That has a jinx-weary Motzko intrigued ahead of an imperative stretch. The Gophers play each of the next five weekends, all against conference competition with a home-rink advantage in the Big Ten tournament still very much on the line. The Gophers will need to win that to break into the NCAA tournament.

–“ Motzko cut himself off after Friday’s game. “I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. But it is, and we’re a team that needs to be excited about that.”