A funny thing happened on the way to what was looking like a second consecutive shutout loss for the Gophers men’s hockey team: Minnesota’s offense came alive in a wild third period and two overtimes.

Sammy Walker scored 1:37 into three-on-three overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The winner came after the Gophers scored two goals in a 43-second span in the third — with a Notre Dame goal sandwiched in between.

The game officially is a tie, but the Gophers gain an extra point in the Big Ten standings by scoring in the three-on-three OT.

On the winning play, defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf hit Blake McLaughlin with a long stretch pass at the Irish blue line. McLaughlin entered the zone, spun and fed Walker for the goal.

Freshman goalie Jared Moe, making his first Friday start after getting the nod on Saturdays during the season’s first three series, kept the Gophers in the game by making 31 saves.

A week after facing Minnesota Duluth All-America goalie Hunter Shepard, the Gophers drew Notre Dame’s Cale Morris, the 2018 Mike Richter Award winner as the nation’s top netminder. For two periods, it appeared Morris and the defensive-minded Irish would keep the Gophers off the scoreboard.

Sammy Walker got a shot past Notre Dame goalie Cale Morris for the game-winner in the second overtime.

That, however, changed in a flash in the third.

First, the Gophers tied it 1-1 when Nathan Burke beat Morris, with assists to Jack Perbix and Jaxon Nelson. Only 25 seconds later, Notre Dame regained the lead when Trevor Janicke fired shot past Moe to make it 2-1. But only 18 seconds after that, Scott Reedy feasted on a Notre Dame turnover and got the puck past Morris to tie it 2-2.

Mike O’Leary scored in the second period just after a Notre Dame power play expired for a 1-0 lead.

Nate Clurman appeared to give the Irish a 1-0 lead at 1:25 of the first with the help of a Janicke screen, but after a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Janicke had impeded Moe’s ability to play the puck and reversed the goal call on the ice.

Notre Dame got the game’s first power play at 11:49 of the first when McLaughlin was called for tripping. But with 51 seconds left in the power play, the Irish were called for too many men on the ice.

The Gophers couldn’t take advantage of their 1:09 of power play, with Walker passing up a shot and dishing the puck to Brannon McManus, whose shot was smothered by Morris.

The first period ended scoreless, with each team having six shots on goal. The Irish had a big advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 15 of 18 draws with Mike O’Leary, the top-line center, going 8-1.

Notre Dame went on a power play 53 seconds into the second period when Gophers forward Sampo Ranta was called for boarding. Moe made two big saves and the Gophers killed the penalty, but just five seconds later, O’Leary gave the Irish a 1-0 lead at 2:58 when he pounced on a big rebound off a shot by defenseman Matt Hellickson.

Notre Dame had the Gophers penned in their zone in the first five minutes of the second, and sliding save by Moe kept it a one-goal game.

The Gophers got a power play at 7:20 of the second when Irish defenseman Nick Leivermann was called for tripping. Notre Dame killed the penalty, with Morris making a key save on a Ben Meyers shot.

Minnesota pushed the pace 13 minutes into the second period as freshman defenseman Jackson LaCombe fired four hots on Morris, but the Irish senior was up to the test.

A slashing call on Janicke put the Gophers back on the power play with 3:32 left in the second period, but Minnesota generated no shots on goal as the Irish killed the penalty. Moe made two more big saves to keep it 1-0 in the final two minutes of the second.

Notre Dame outshot the Gophers 15-8 in the second period.