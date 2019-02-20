Gophers senior guard Kenisha Bell was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club said Tuesday.

Bell leads the Big Ten in steals (55) and is second in steals per game (2.1). She is part of a Minnesota defense that is allowing just 58.8 points per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten and is the second lowest mark for the team in the past 42 years.