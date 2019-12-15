The Gophers used the final weekend ahead of early signing day Wednesday to land a couple more recruits.

The headliner is Jalen Logan-Redding, who actually flipped his commitment from Missouri, an SEC program, to the Gophers. The defensive end is 6-4, 235 pounds and a Missouri native. 247Sports.com ranks him a three-star recruit.

Rock Bridge standout Jalen Logan-Redding decommitments from Mizzou football.



Instead, announces commitment to Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/gublligWmu — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieJonesTV) December 15, 2019

Tyrell Lawrence, a 6-7, 344-pound tackle out of Clearwater Academy International, also shared his commitment decision on Twitter. The Canadian is a three-star prospect on 247Sports.com.

The Gophers now have 25 members of their 2020 class, which can begin signing their national letters of intent Wednesday, with many then enrolling early in January.

The Gophers also added a kicker as a preferred walk-on to their 2020 class. Dragan Kesich is a 6-4, 245-pound Wisconsin native rated as a two-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He's also the No. 7 kicker in the country, per Kohl's Professional Camps.

‼️1000% COMMITTED‼️ ROW THE BOAT BABY‼️ pic.twitter.com/EgqAnY25n8 — Dragan Kesich (@dragan_serb8) December 15, 2019