The Gophers softball team is heading to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2014.

The No. 7 seed beat Georgia 8-1 on Monday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium after a weekend of weather delays and cancellations. The Gophers (44-12) will host No. 10 seed LSU in a best-of-three series beginning Friday, with the winner heading to the College World Series.

In the top of the first inning, freshman slugger Natalie DenHartog smacked a three-run home run. Her double then set up a series of scores in the third inning, with an RBI single from senior Allie Arneson, a two-RBI single from sophomore pinch hitter Anne Miller, and Arneson then scoring while freshman Ali Lidner was in a pickoff situation.

Georgia earned a run in the bottom of the fifth inning from sophomore Jessica Morgan’s RBI single. But sophomore Hope Brandner’s RBI single in the top of the sixth extended the Gophers’ lead.

DenHartog finished the game with two runs, two hits and three RBI in four at-bats. Junior pitcher Amber Fiser allowed five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.

Come back to startribune.com later for more on this story.