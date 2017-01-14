– Coach Richard Pitino noted heading into Saturday’s game that the Gophers men’s basketball team wasn’t playing well on offense of late.

It really showed in the second half Saturday.

Tony Carr hit two free throws with 5 seconds left and Penn State beat the 24th-ranked Gophers 52-50.

“We didn’t deserve to win the game,” Pitino said in his postgame radio interview. “Give them credit, they made the winning plays they needed to, and we found a way to lose it.”

Carr’s free throws — his only points of the day — gave the Nittany Lions only their second lead of the day. The Gophers (15-4, 3-3 Big Ten) blew a 14-point lead in losing for the second consecutive game.

After Penn State had a shot blocked out of bounds with the score tied in the closing seconds of regulation, Nate Mason fouled Carr on the inbounds play. They resulted in Penn State’s 16th and 17th second-chance points of the game.

PENN STATE 52, No. 24 Gophers 50 Saturday: 3:30 p.m. vs. Wisconsin (BTN)

Mason got off a long, off-balance three-pointer with three seconds left that hit off the backboard before time expired.

Mike Watkins had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Nittany Lions (11-7, 3-2). Payton Banks added 10 points.

Reggie Lynch scored 12 points for the Gophers. Mason had seven on 3-of-13 shooting, continuing a Big Ten scoring slump for the guard. He hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1:38 to go, but Watkins tied the score up again with two free throws 13 seconds later.

Penn State forced a tie-up with Amir Coffey at the other end, and the Nittany Lions had the possession arrow. Banks missed a three-pointer, but the Nittany Lions secured the offensive rebound to give themselves an opportunity for the final shot.