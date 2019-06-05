The Gophers garnered a commitment from tight end Austin Henderson on Tuesday evening.
The 6-5, 221-pound Nashville native announced his decision on Twitter. The class of 2020 three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com, is the seventh member of his class.
ALL GLORY TO GOD‼️‼️ @CoachCPatt @Coach_Fleck @GopherFootball RTB‼️�� pic.twitter.com/7dcYxDIcQu— Austin Henderson ✝️ (@AustinTE8) June 4, 2019
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Gophers Football
Gophers
Gopher get commitment from Nashville tight end
Austin Henderson is the seventh member of the 2020 recruiting class.
Vikings
Gophers' Coughlin honed pass-rushing technique with Broncos star
Senior defensive end Carter Coughlin spent a recent few days on the UNLV campus working with Broncos great Von Miller and other NFL-caliber players at Miller's pass-rush summit.
Gophers
Gophers release junior college safety Owens from National Letter of Intent
Junior college All-American Gervarrius Owens might have competed for a starting job with the Gophers this fall. Instead, he's taking his talents to Houston.
Gophers
Gophers open football season with 8 p.m. kickoff against SDSU in August
Five of the 12 game times for the upcoming Gophers football season have been decided.
Gophers
Fleck's rule: 'You commit to me, you can't go see another place'
After having three players decommit from the U recently, coach P.J. Fleck explained his policy at a Coaching Caravan stop. He added: 'We have a problem in our society. We don't have a problem in our program.'