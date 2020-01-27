The Gophers added an offensive lineman to their 2021 recruiting class Sunday evening.
Logan Purcell is a 6-7, 235-pound offensive tackle out of Annandale. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.
He attended the Gophers junior day event Sunday. Purcell joins four other commits in the 2021 class.
January 27, 2020
