 

 

The Gophers added an offensive lineman to their 2021 recruiting class Sunday evening.

Logan Purcell is a 6-7, 235-pound offensive tackle out of Annandale. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

He attended the Gophers junior day event Sunday. Purcell joins four other commits in the 2021 class. 

