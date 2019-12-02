The Gophers garnered another commitment in their 2020 class Monday.

Douglas Emilien, a wide receiver out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver visited the Gophers this past weekend. He is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Emilien is the 24th member of the Gophers' 2020 class. Players in that class can sign their national letters of intent as early as Dec. 18. Gophers coaches are out on recruiting trips now, wrapping everything up before that three-day window.