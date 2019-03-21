– The Gophers ended their six-year NCAA tournament victory drought Thursday by pulling off a big surprise in the first-round’s first game. Behind freshman Gabe Kalscheur’s sizzling shooting, Minnesota beat Louisville 86-76 in front of many maroon-and-gold fans who made the drive down I-35.

Kalscheur scored 24 points, most of those coming on long-distance connections. The DeLaSalle grad hit five three-pointers.

The Gophers advance to play the winner of 2 seed Michigan State and 15 seed Bradley. That game will be on Saturday. Michigan State and Bradley will play in Des Moines Thursday afternoon.

The Gophers held a double-digit advantage for much of the second half. Louisville pushed against Minnesota’s lead a few times, but steady veteran play from Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer kept the Gophers ahead. Some nice inside play from freshman center Daniel Oturu also sustained Minnesota.

Minnesota’s bench players did not score. Not since 2012 had a team (Norfolk State) won a first-round game despite zero bench points.

Murphy appeared to hurt his hip in the second half, but he returned to action after being stretched out on the sideline by an athletic trainer.

Louisville’s Jordan Nwora was defended by Minnesota’s Amir Coffey during the first half Thursday.

The victory is Richard Pitino’s first as a head coach in the NCAA tournament. He got that victory against the program where he was an assistant for three seasons under his dad, Rick.

•

This is a first report. Check back on startribune.com/sports for more soon.