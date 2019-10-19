Tre’ Williams
6-5 guard from Dallas
The freshman most ready to contribute with a combination of size, skill and athletic ability.
Isaiah Ihnen
6-9 forward from Boeblingen, Germany
The highest-rated recruit in Richard Pitino’s class ranked in the top 100 in 2019.
Sam Freeman
6-10 center from Dallas
Gophers offered before his senior year, but he also had an offer from Virginia Tech.
Bryan Greenlee
6-0 guard from Gainesville, Fla.
Won second consecutive state championship as a senior point guard at The Rock School.
MARCUS FULLER
