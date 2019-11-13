– The Gophers finally get to unveil their highly-touted freshman Isaiah Ihnen after he was cleared to make his season debut Tuesday night against Butler.

The 6-9 German native headed Minnesota’s last recruiting class, but he missed the first two games with a right wrist injury.

Ihnen was ranked as a top-100 recruit when he picked Minnesota over Texas Christian and Tennessee, but Gophers fans had to wait longer than they expected to see him play.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino previously said if Ihnen lived in the U.S. and went to high school he would “probably be a top 50 recruit.”

After playing for the International Basketball Academy in Munich (IBAM), Ihnen spent the summer with the German U20 national team and participated in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Tel Aviv.

Ihnen finally joined the team in August just in time to make the foreign trip to Italy for three exhibition games, which included a 19-point performance.

The Gophers were hoping initially hoping the talented 19-year-old with guard skills and length [7-foot-4 wingspan] could help them on the wing with the loss of Amir Coffey to the NBA. But Pitino talked about Ihnen before the wrist injury being in the rotation at power forward with the Eric Curry lost for the season with another knee surgery.

X-rays in late October on Ihnen’s wrist injury came away negative for broken bones, so he was able to recover after a few weeks. His wrist was taped for Tuesday’s game.

Pitino welcomed seven newcomers on the Gophers 2019-20 roster, the most for the program since 2004-05. Ihnen and 6-10 center Sam Freeman were the only two newcomers not to see the court so far this season. Freshmen guards Tre’ Williams and Bryan Greenlee played against Cleveland State and Oklahoma, but Williams played a bigger role with 16 minutes per game.

Two set to sign in Pitino’s 2020 class

Four-star prospects Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Martice Mitchell are expected to officially become members of Pitino’s 2020 recruiting class to open the early signing period Wednesday.

Mashburn, the son of former Kentucky standout and NBA forward Jamal Mashburn, is a 6-foot-2 combo guard for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. The Miami native is ranked No. 87 in the 2020 class by 247Sports.com.

The 6-10 Mitchell plays for Chicago Heights Bloom High school and is ranked 127th in the 2020 class in 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.