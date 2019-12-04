The Gophers freefell 10 spots in the College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday.

From No. 8 to No. 18 within a week, the 10-2 Gophers are now the lowest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll. No. 16 Iowa, No. 14 Michigan, No. 10 Penn State, No. 8 Wisconsin and No. 1 Ohio State all rank ahead of the Gophers.

Wisconsin climbed four spots after blowing out the Gophers 38-17 this past weekend to go to the Big Ten Championship Game this Saturday against Ohio State.

In the penultimate rankings, LSU came in at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3 and Georgia at No. 4. Utah and Oklahoma are the teams looking to sneak in to the national semifinals after the conference championship games this weekend. The final rankings, along with all the bowl announcements, will come Sunday.