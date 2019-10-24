2:30 p.m. Saturday, TCF Bank Stadium (ESPN, 100.3-FM)

A look at the Terrapins: Comparing the teams statistically this season, the Terrapins (3-4, 1-3 in the Big Ten) are much closer to the Gophers (7-0, 4-0) than their record shows in several offensive categories, including scoring (35.6 to 36.4), total offense (431.0 to 419.7), passing yards per game (223.9 to 231.9) and rushing yards per game (207.1 to 187.9). Things went wrong for Maryland on defense. In their four losses in the past five games, the Terrapins have given up an average of 38.3 points, 528.3 total yards and 363 passing yards. Their pass defense (287.4 yards allowed per game) ranks last in the Big Ten — and 118th out of 130 teams in the FBS. Two leaders in the secondary (Antwaine Richardson and Tino Ellis) are out for the season, so it’s been a rough transition for several of Maryland’s inexperienced players. Minnesota’s standout wide receiver unit, led by Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson, won’t make it any easier on them Saturday. “We’re looking to get back on track this weekend,” Maryland coach Mike Locksley told reporters. “But they pose a great challenge to us from a defensive standpoint.”

Who to watch: Maryland QBs Josh Jackson and Tyrrell Pigrome

As Maryland’s starting quarterback through the first five games, junior Josh Jackson threw for 193.6 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Jackson hasn’t played since suffering a high-ankle sprain Oct. 5 against Rutgers, but Locksley said the Virginia Tech transfer is 100% healthy and cleared to play Saturday against the Gophers (along with running back Anthony McFarland Jr.). In Jackson’s absence, junior Tyrrell Pigrome led the Terrapins to their only Big Ten victory against the struggling Scarlet Knights 48-7. But Pigrome has lost the past two games to Purdue and Indiana as the starter. Will both QBs play this week? “They’re a lot similar [and] we want to make them different,” Locksley said. “Having had some success and been a part of having to do some of this [at Alabama] last year with Jalen [Hurts] and Tua [Tagovailoa], we’re always going to have a plan for both quarterbacks when they’re healthy, to be able to utilize them within a game plan.”

From the coach: Mike Locksley

Locksley, the offensive coordinator at Alabama last year, saw immediate success in his first two games as Terrapins coach with a 79-0 win against Howard and 63-20 win vs. then-No. 21 Syracuse. It was the most points in consecutive games in program history — and the latter was the most points the Terps had ever scored against a ranked opponent. Since then, Locksley has seen his team blown out but also lose a couple of close games vs. Temple and Indiana. “We have gotten games into the fourth quarter, and we just haven’t made the plays,” he said. “If you look at what Minnesota has done, they have made those plays. That’s how and when you take the next step.”

MARCUS FULLER