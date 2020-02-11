The Gophers announced Tuesday a future home-and-home football series.

On Sept. 16, 2028, the Gophers will host Cal. The Gophers will then travel to Cal on Sept. 1, 2029. This will be the first meeting between the programs since 2009 at TCF Bank Stadium, a 35-21 loss to the then-No. 8 Golden Bears.

Overall, the teams have played six times, with Cal holding a 4-2 record.