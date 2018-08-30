Big Ten Conference football games for the 2022 through 2025 seasons were revealed Wednesday, and teams will continue to play nine-game league schedules with the current format of East and West Divisions. For the Gophers, here are a few future schedule highlights:

•After playing Nebraska to end the 2020 and '21 seasons, the Gophers and Wisconsin will return to meeting in the regular-season finale from 2022 through '25. Corresponding with this move was the Big Ten restoring the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, resuming in 2022.

•The Gophers will open the 2023 season by playing host to Nebraska on Sept. 2, a Saturday. Minnesota usually opens its season with a nonconference game on the Thursday before Labor Day, but that will change. The 2021 opener, already announced, will be at home against Ohio State on Sept. 4, a Saturday.

•From 2022 through 2025, the Gophers and Michigan will meet for the Little Brown Jug only once, on Sept. 23, 2023, at TCF Bank Stadium. That year, the Gophers' East Division opponents are the Wolverines, Michigan State and Ohio State (gulp!).

•Michigan State is a Gophers crossover opponent from the East in all four years.

•In 2022, '23 and '25, the Gophers have one nonconference opening on their schedule. In 2024, they have two nonconference spots to fill.

