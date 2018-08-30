future gophers schedules
2019: Full schedule
Aug. 29 (Th.) vs. South Dakota St.
Sept. 7 at Fresno State
Sept. 14 vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 28 at Purdue
Oct. 5 vs. Illinois
Oct. 12 vs. Nebraska
Oct. 19 at Rutgers
Oct. 26 vs. Maryland
Nov. 9 vs. Penn State
Nov. 16 at Iowa
Nov. 23 at Northwestern
Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin
2020: Full schedule
Sept. 3 (Th.) vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 19 vs. Iowa
Sept. 26 vs. Brigham Young
Oct. 3 at Maryland
Oct. 10 at Wisconsin
Oct. 17 vs. Michigan
Oct. 24 at Illinois
Oct. 31 at Michigan State
Nov. 7 vs. Purdue
Nov. 21 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 28 at Nebraska
2021: Full schedule
Sept. 4 vs. Ohio State
Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 18 at Colorado
Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green
Oct. 2 at Purdue
Oct. 9 vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 23 at Northwestern
Oct. 30 vs. Maryland
Nov. 6 vs. Illinois
Nov. 13 at Iowa
Nov. 20 at Indiana
Nov. 27 vs. Nebraska
2022 season*
(* – One nonconference opponent, tbd)
Sept. 1 (Th.) vs. New Mexico St.
Sept. 17 vs. Colorado
Sept. 24 vs. Iowa
Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers
Oct. 8 at Illinois
Oct. 15 vs. Purdue
Oct. 22 at Nebraska
Nov. 5 at Michigan State
Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 19 at Penn State
Nov. 26 at Wisconsin
2023 season*
(* – One nonconference opponent, tbd)
Sept. 2 vs. Nebraska
Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 16 at North Carolina
Sept. 23 vs. Michigan
Oct. 7 at Purdue
Oct. 21 at Northwestern
Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State
Nov. 4 at Iowa
Nov. 11 vs. Illinois
Nov. 18 at Ohio State
Nov. 25 vs. Wisconsin
2024 season*
(* – Two nonconference opponents, tbd)
Aug. 29-31 (TBD) vs. North Carolina
Sept. 21 at Nebraska
Oct. 5 at Michigan State
Oct. 12 vs. Purdue
Oct. 19 at Maryland
Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 9 vs. Indiana
Nov. 16 vs. Iowa
Nov. 23 at Illinois
Nov. 30 at Wisconsin
2025 season*
(* – One nonconference opponent, tbd)
Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 20 at Brigham Young
Sept. 27 vs. Michigan State
Oct. 4 at Rutgers
Oct. 11 at Iowa
Oct. 25 vs. Penn State
Nov. 1 vs. Nebraska
Nov. 8 at Northwestern
Nov. 15 at Purdue
Nov. 22 vs. Illinois
Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.