future gophers schedules

2019: Full schedule

Aug. 29 (Th.) vs. South Dakota St.

Sept. 7 at Fresno State

Sept. 14 vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 28 at Purdue

Oct. 5 vs. Illinois

Oct. 12 vs. Nebraska

Oct. 19 at Rutgers

Oct. 26 vs. Maryland

Nov. 9 vs. Penn State

Nov. 16 at Iowa

Nov. 23 at Northwestern

Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin

2020: Full schedule

Sept. 3 (Th.) vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 12 vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 19 vs. Iowa

Sept. 26 vs. Brigham Young

Oct. 3 at Maryland

Oct. 10 at Wisconsin

Oct. 17 vs. Michigan

Oct. 24 at Illinois

Oct. 31 at Michigan State

Nov. 7 vs. Purdue

Nov. 21 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 28 at Nebraska

2021: Full schedule

Sept. 4 vs. Ohio State

Sept. 11 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 18 at Colorado

Sept. 25 vs. Bowling Green

Oct. 2 at Purdue

Oct. 9 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 23 at Northwestern

Oct. 30 vs. Maryland

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois

Nov. 13 at Iowa

Nov. 20 at Indiana

Nov. 27 vs. Nebraska

2022 season*

(* – One nonconference opponent, tbd)

Sept. 1 (Th.) vs. New Mexico St.

Sept. 17 vs. Colorado

Sept. 24 vs. Iowa

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers

Oct. 8 at Illinois

Oct. 15 vs. Purdue

Oct. 22 at Nebraska

Nov. 5 at Michigan State

Nov. 12 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 19 at Penn State

Nov. 26 at Wisconsin

2023 season*

(* – One nonconference opponent, tbd)

Sept. 2 vs. Nebraska

Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 16 at North Carolina

Sept. 23 vs. Michigan

Oct. 7 at Purdue

Oct. 21 at Northwestern

Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 4 at Iowa

Nov. 11 vs. Illinois

Nov. 18 at Ohio State

Nov. 25 vs. Wisconsin

2024 season*

(* – Two nonconference opponents, tbd)

Aug. 29-31 (TBD) vs. North Carolina

Sept. 21 at Nebraska

Oct. 5 at Michigan State

Oct. 12 vs. Purdue

Oct. 19 at Maryland

Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 9 vs. Indiana

Nov. 16 vs. Iowa

Nov. 23 at Illinois

Nov. 30 at Wisconsin

2025 season*

(* – One nonconference opponent, tbd)

Sept. 6 vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 20 at Brigham Young

Sept. 27 vs. Michigan State

Oct. 4 at Rutgers

Oct. 11 at Iowa

Oct. 25 vs. Penn State

Nov. 1 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 8 at Northwestern

Nov. 15 at Purdue

Nov. 22 vs. Illinois

Nov. 29 vs. Wisconsin