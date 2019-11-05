P.J. Fleck is about to be rewarded for leading the Gophers to their best start to a season in nearly 80 years.

A new deal for the Gophers coach is in the works, a source with knowledge of the situation said Monday evening, and is close to being done.

Fleck has taken the Gophers to 8-0 with a No. 13 ranking this year, on the precipice of their biggest game in decades when No. 5 Penn State visits Saturday. The coach, in his third season, signed an $18 million contract for five years in 2016. He garnered a one-year extension in November 2017 and another in December 2018 to keep him with the Gophers through 2023 for a total of $25.5 million.

Fleck’s $3.6 million salary for this season ranks 37th among all 130 FBS coaches and 11th of 14 coaches in the Big Ten Conference, according to USA Today.

The source would not disclose specifics of the negotiations, just that Fleck and the Gophers have been in discussions for awhile and are quite far along in the process. Athletics director Mark Coyle could not be reached for comment. Fleck’s agent, Bryan Harlan, declined to comment on the matter.

Purdue’s new contract with coach Jeff Brohm ahead of this season could foretell what could be in store for Fleck. Brohm signed a similar deal to Fleck’s when he took the job around the same time Fleck joined the Gophers, but he earned a new contract worth $36.8 million through 2025 ahead of this season.

Fleck has been a head coach for seven years, notably taking Western Michigan from 1-11 in 2013 to 13-1 by the time he left for the Gophers after the 2016 season. In three seasons here, he has taken the program from 5-7 to 7-6 to undefeated in 2019.

The Maryland victory was Fleck’s 50th, making him at age 38 the second-youngest active FBS coach to reach that milestone. He’s a hot commodity on the coaching market, especially with jobs already opening up. Fleck is among the coaches Florida State has inquired about, for example, since firing coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, a source told the Star Tribune.