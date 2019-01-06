Brent Gates Jr., was pretty blase about the likelihood of extending his dominant goal streak.

“Yeah, I’m just going to keep riding the wave,” were the senior winger’s exact words after Friday’s loss.

Well, he made good on that prediction, helping the Gophers to a 4-1 victory against No. 9 Penn State on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of an announced crowd of 8,952. After the split series, the Gophers are 7-8-4 (4-3-3-0 Big Ten) while Penn State fell to 12-6-2 (4-5-1-1 Big Ten).

Gates Jr.’s go-ahead goal made this his fifth-consecutive game with a goal, a career-high streak. He’s also scored in six of the past seven games. The only maybe surprising aspect of the score was that it came at even-strength, as Gates has five of his eight goals so far this season on the power play, including a streak of three-consecutive prior to Saturday.

Penn State scored first off a faceoff play at 12:36 in the first period, with senior center Chase Berger winning the draw toward junior winger Brandon Biro, who drew all the attention. Biro then passed it back to Berger, not far from his dot, who slapped it past Gophers junior goaltender Mat Robson.

But after that, it was all the Gophers. About three minutes after the Nittany Lions’ score, junior defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf executed a great pass from behind the net to junior defenseman Tyler Nanne, who drove into the circle to beat Penn State junior goaltender Peyton Jones.

Minnesota Golden Gophers center Tommy Novak (17) couldn’t reach a rebound of the pad of Penn State Nittany Lions goaltender Peyton Jones (31) in the first period.

Gates Jr.’s goal at 7:39 in the second period was a beautiful play between him and linemate junior center Rem Pitlick. The two passed back and forth up the ice, skating down opposite wings, before Pitlick pulled up short of the net, drawing Penn State’s two defenders toward him. He then slid the puck back to Gates Jr., for the one-timer.

The Gophers gained a lot of confidence from that display, firing off several strong chances. But senior winger Jack Ramsey punched home the next goal toward the end of the second period, his second of the season after also scoring against Penn State on Friday. That also means Ramsey’s past three goals have all come against Penn State, as he also scored against the Nittany Lions in last season’s closer.

Pitlick added an empty netter with 11 seconds to play for the final tally. Robson ended the game with 31 saves, including weathering nearly three minutes of Penn State being up a man at the end of the game.

The split series is a bit of revenger for last season, when Penn State swept the Gophers two weekends in a row to end their season without an NCAA tournament berth. Several players mentioned that bitter ending as motivation to take down the high-scoring Nittany Lions.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko’s catchphrase this past week has been about spurring his team to “three.” Ahead of Saturday, the Gophers had only managed seven of 18 games with two or more goals. And of those, the Gophers won six, losing the other in overtime.

Now, they have one more W to add to the tally.

“We are fighting to get over that hump, and that’s what we have to do,” Motzko said after Friday’s game. “Why be frustrated right now? We’ve got to continue to push on, play better hockey and find ways to get to three and four. And we have a few times.”