– The Gophers women's hockey team scored three goals in a row in the third period to tie the score, but it lost 5-4 in overtime to No. 1 Wisconsin on Friday night at LaBahn Arena in the opener of their WCHA series.

Trailing 4-1 into the third, No. 2 Minnesota (20-3-3, 12-3-2-1 WCHA) chipped away at the deficit on goals by Sarah Potomak, Grace Zumwinkle (her second of the game) and Amy Potomak, with just over five minutes in the period.

Wisconsin (22-2-1, 12-2-1) fired three quick shots in the extra period, and the third — by Sophie Shirley — went in at 52 seconds.

Abby Roque's hat trick for the Badgers put the Gophers in that big hole. She had one goal in the first, two in the second.

News Services