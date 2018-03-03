STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Gophers men’s hockey team vowed this series would be different than the ugly sweep they suffered last weekend here against Penn State.

But Friday night was more of the same as the Nittany Lions defeated the Gophers 5-3 to take the first game in the best-of-three Big Ten Quarterfinal series.

Denis Smirnov snuck a short side goal past Mat Robson to give the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead with late in the second period. Less than a minute later, it was 4-2 as Andrew Sturtz found the back of the next with 5.5 seconds to play.

The Gophers pulled within one 15 minutes into the third frame when Casey Mittelstadt scored his second power-play goal of the game.

Penn State freshman Evan Barratt sealed the win with an empty-net score with 30 seconds remaining.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring 11:13 into the first period when he sent a quick-wrister into the back of the net. Cole Hults answered with a power-play goal of his own about five minutes later to tie it at 1.

Nate Sucese gave the Nittany Lions their first lead when he received a pretty cross from Kris Myllari and sent it past Robson.

Scott Reedy snapped a one-timer past Nittany Lions goalie Peyton Jones to tie the game, 2-2, 15:13 through the second period.