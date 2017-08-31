Sophomore forward Eric Curry tore his anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and meniscus during a pickup game Thursday and will miss the upcoming season.

“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we are certainly disheartened by the news,” coach Richard Pitino said in a statement. “Eric had a tremendous summer, but I am positive he will continue to get better as he recovers from this setback.”

As a freshman last season, Curry appeared in all 34 games in a reserve role. The Memphis native ranked third in rebounding and blocks, while averaging 5.5 points in 19.9 minutes per game.