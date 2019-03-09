– Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Selection Sunday, especially when you’re a team on the NCAA tournament bubble.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino told his men’s basketball team to treat its regular-season finale Friday night as if they wanted to leave no doubt in the selection committee’s mind they deserved to be in the Big Dance.

Instead, the Gophers did exactly the opposite, going from the season’s best victory earlier in the week to dud of a performance in a 69-60 loss against No. 24 Maryland at the XFINITY Center.

Amir Coffey got off to a slow start, but still finished with 23 points and six assists for the Gophers (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten), who weren’t able to build momentum off Tuesday’s victory over No . 11 Purdue at home.

Anthony Cowan had 12 of his 21 points in the first half for Maryland. Jalen Smith added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (22-9, 13-7), who ended a two-game losing streak.

The big question Gophers fans, and probably the players, want to know now is have they done enough to receive one of the 36 at-large bids?

Gophers forward Jarvis Omersa tried to keep possession as he was surrounded by Maryland players in the first half Friday night.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBSSports’ Jerry Palm both had Minnesota as a No. 10 seed in Jacksonville, Fla., in their mock bracket projections before Friday’s loss.

Falling to one of the top-tier teams in the Big Ten wasn’t going to hurt much at all. In fact, it was more about the U missing out on another signature victory, dropping its Quadrant 1 record to 3-9 this season.

The Gophers finish the season below .500 in the Big Ten for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, including the fifth in Pitino’s tenure.

Conference record isn’t on the selection committee’s team sheet, though. What will be judged are Minnesota’s best wins (Washington, Wisconsin, Purdue), worst losses (no Quad 3 or Quad 4 losses), NET ranking (No. 54), Schedule Strength (No. 51) and other metrics.

Losing seven of the last 10 games, the Gophers often didn’t look the part of an NCAA tourney team, including Friday night. They trailed all about a minute of the game.

The Terrapins (22-9, 13-7) dominated the second meeting more than they did the first (82-67 win on Jan. 8 in Minneapolis) by holding Minnesota to 27 percent shooting in the first half.

After trailing 34-22 at halftime, the Gophers let the deficit get to 19 points before Jordan Murphy’s second three-pointer for the game cut it to 43-30.

With their crowd still energized on Senior Night, Maryland used a 11-2 run to take a 54-32 lead after a three-pointer from Darryl Morsell near the 13-minute mark.

Facing the biggest deficit of the game, Pitino called a timeout to stop the surge, but Coffey committed a careless turnover on the next possession.

It was a sequence that summed up a frustrating night for the Gophers, who had hoped to prove that they belong in the NCAA tournament.

Coffey, who was the first Gophers player in 14 years to have back-to-back 30-point games in wins vs. Northwestern and Purdue, didn’t score his first basket until 6:33 left in the first half. Minnesota was already down 14 points.

Murphy finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for his 21st double-double this season, but he didn’t have much help inside Friday.

The Gophers, who were playing without Eric Curry after his season-ending foot injury, were outscored 36-18 in points in the paint. They also shot just 38 percent from the field against the Terrapins.

Pitino’s team now waits for the Big Ten tournament next week, which could be as low as the eighth seed depending on the weekend’s final games.