After waiting 644 days to put on a Gophers uniform to play, Eric Curry took the court Sunday for the first time in a game since the 2017 NCAA tournament loss to Middle Tennessee.

Curry received resounding cheers from the Williams Arena crowd when he checked into the game against Mount St. Mary’s just over six minutes into the first half.

After all, the 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore was expected to be one of the U’s top players this season before he was sidelined for the first 12 games to recover from surgery on his previously repaired left knee.

Motivated by Curry’s return, the Gophers jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but they still had to shake off a lot of rust from Christmas break to pull away in a 71-53 victory Sunday afternoon against the Mountaineers.

Daniel Oturu, who replaced Curry as the starting center this year, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dupree McBrayer also finished with a team-best 15 points for the Gophers (11-2), who end nonconference play on a five-game winning streak.

Curry had hoped to be ready to begin this season after missing 2017-18 with torn ligaments and meniscus in his left knee. Doctors discovered in late October that he needed to repair cartilage damage. His initial recovery timetable was four-to-six weeks, but his comeback was a few weeks longer than expected after more swelling occurred along the way.

Gophrs forward Eric Curry (24) chats with Dupree McBrayer (1) just after entering the game during the first half.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino knew it would be tough for the Gophers to gel right away with Curry new to the rotation, but it was better to get the kinks out now before Big Ten play resumes Thursday at Wisconsin.

Mount St. Mary’s (3-10) lost nine straight to begin the season, but it showed why it was on a recent winning streak by hanging around for most of the game Sunday.

The Mountaineers shot just 29 percent in the first half, but the Gophers only led 31-23 at halftime after committing eight turnovers. A layup from Jalen Gibbs cut it to 51-45 with 7:17 to play. That was as close as Mount St. Mary’s would get in the second half.

In the first half, Curry scored his first basket since his freshman year in 2016-17 with a reverse layup in transition. His bulky knee brace limited his mobility, but that didn’t keep Curry from setting solid screens, battling for rebounds and showing scrappiness defensively. He finished with four points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

The Gophers, who had a 34-22 edge in points in the paint, used a different frontcourt rotation Sunday with Curry and junior Michael Hurt coming off the bench to replace Oturu and senior Jordan Murphy, who finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Vado Moorse had 18 points to lead the Mountaineers, who finished with 15 turnovers.