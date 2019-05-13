The Gophers softball team will be home this weekend to start the NCAA tournament.
The Gophers (41-12) earned the No. 7 seed in the tournament, the NCAA revealed Sunday, and will play host to North Dakota State (42-14) at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday night. It’s the Gophers’ highest seed ever and the first time they are playing at home since 2014.
Georgia (40-17), a College World Series team from a year ago, and Drake (42-14) play at 6 p.m. The winner of the four-team, double-elimation regional will advance to the 16-team, best-of-three super regional the following weekend if they advance — and the Gophers would play at home again that weekend.
