– Tyler Johnson launched off the field and outstretched his right arm.

Reaching, reaching.

Eyes pinned on the ball as it smacked into his curved palm. His right foot, toe pointed, just barely tapped the green turf before he tumbled out of bounds.

Like Michelangelo’s hand of God imparting the spark of life to Adam, Johnson ignited the Gophers. Not just to a dragon-slaying victory against SEC powerhouse Auburn in the Outback Bowl but to a future that suddenly feels electric.

Johnson, a senior playing his final game of a four-year career, became the Gophers all-time leading receiver and scorer in the 31-24 win Wednesday at Raymond James Stadium. He cemented his legacy and helped build the Gophers program into one that demands national attention and respect after an 11-2 season.

The majority of the announced 45,652 in attendance were Gophers fans, who witnessed the north Minneapolis native and his 12 other senior teammates finish their eligibility in iconic fashion.

Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson scored a touchdown late in the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers, propelling Minnesota to its win in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday.

The No. 18 Gophers persevered through several opportunities to fold early to accomplish the upset against No. 12 Auburn. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan threw an interception on the third play of the game, but the defense held Auburn’s red-zone drive to just a field goal.

After their responding field goal to tie it up, the Gophers kickoff return team allowed a 96-yard touchdown. But the Gophers punished Auburn for its own special teams mistake, recovering a muffed punt and eventually scoring a 16-yard run from Mohamed Ibrahim. Ibrahim finished the game with 140 yards on 20 carries.

Even when the officials took away two short touchdowns from Johnson and running back Rodney Smith, the Gophers finally converted on fourth down, with wildcat quarterback Seth Green tossing to tight end Bryce Witham.

While the defense allowed some open looks and big plays on the Tigers drive the culminated in freshman quarterback Bo Nix’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Sal Cannella, it still held Auburn to just 110 first-half yards with just five on the ground.

Johnson’s miracle throw ended the half, with the Gophers nearly 200 yards up on the Tigers.

Auburn tied in the third quarter on a 3-yard rush from JaTarvious Whitlow. But of course, Johnson was there to seal the statement win.

He caught a 73-yard bomb from Morgan, and scampered freely into the end zone.

Johnson will move on to the upcoming NFL Draft, but he’ll leave behind his 213 catches for 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns as one of the greatest Gophers of all-time.