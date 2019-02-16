The Gophers women’s hockey team continued its dominance over Minnesota State Mankato, defeating the Mavericks 3-1 on Friday night at Ridder Arena. It was their third victory over MSU Mankato this season and 42nd in a row overall.

“A good solid team win tonight,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “… We defended well, only giving up 11 shots on the night. The power play got us a goal there and another as time was expiring on the PP. But overall a very solid effort against a good team. Look forward to another battle tomorrow.”

Abigail Boreen and Crystalyn Hengler scored goals for the No. 1 Gophers (26-4-1, 16-4-1 WCHA) in the opening period. Amy Potomak made it 3-0 on a power-play goal in the middle of the second.

The Mavericks averted getting shutout when Sofia Poinar scored her first goal of the season at 20 seconds of the third period on a power play.

Alex Gulstene stopped 10 shots for the Gophers to improve to 17-2. Abigail Levy of the Mavericks (9-16-5, 3-15-3) had 36 saves.

Despite the win, the Gophers remained two points (51-49) behind Wisconsin, which routed Minnesota Duluth 6-1, in the WCHA race with three conference games left for both teams.