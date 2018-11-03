CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - That Gophers defense that gave up three touchdowns of 50 yards or longer against Maryland? It’s back.

The Minnesota defense that saw Nebraska shred it for four TDs of 35 yards or longer? Say hello again.

Big play after big play after big play added up to the Gophers getting run out of Memorial Stadium to the tune of 55-31 on Saturday.

– 430 rushing, 216 passing -- in overwhelming coordinator Robb Smith’s defense. Illinois averaged 10.8 yards per play.

The Gophers (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten) saw any bowl aspirations they might have had take a serious, if not fatal, blow. Instead of beating the Illini (4-5, 2-4) for coach P.J. Fleck’s first Big Ten road win and a two-game win streak, the Gophers remained stuck in the Big Ten West basement.

Reggie Corbin rushed 13 times for 213 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback AJ Bush Jr. completed 18 of 25 passes for 216 yards and two TDs and rushed 14 times for 127 yards and two scores for the Illini.

– and one that gave up 712 yards and 63 points at Maryland last week -- the Gophers offense couldn’t get it going. Minnesota was forced to punt three times in the first half as Illinois built its lead. And in the third quarter, Wildcat QB Seth Green lost a fumble at the Minnesota 30, and the Illini cashed that in for a TD and 38-17 lead.

The Gophers finished with 438 total yards as quarterback Tanner Morgan completed 14 of 27 passes for 258 yards. Rashod Bateman caught seven passes for 175 yards, including TD grabs of 61 and 86 yards in the fourth quarter. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed 18 times for 98 yards and two TDs.

Illinois wasted no time in striking first, with Corbin breaking free for a 72-yard TD run on the second play from scrimmage. Corbin entered the game averaging a Big Ten-best 8.03 yards per carry.

The Gophers used a more methodical approach in tying the score 7-7, marching 75 yards in 12 plays. Ibrahim got the touchdown on a 4-yard run with 8:31 left in the first quarter, and he carried seven times for 50 yards on the drive.

Not to be outdone by Corbin, Illini backup running back Dre Brown sliced through the Gophers defense for a 72-yard TD run on the second play of the possession for a 14-7 lead with 8:01 left in the first quarter. At that point, the Illini had run four plays, averaging 37 yards on each.

Illinois forced the Gophers to punt on back-to-back possessions and stretched its lead to 17-7 on Chase McLaughlin’s 36-yard field goal with 14:51 left in second quarter.

The Gophers responded by driving 77 yards in 10 plays, with Ibrahim’s 1-yard run cutting Illinois’ lead to 17-14. Rushes of 13, 5 and 7 yards by Green were key on the march, as was a 15-yard hands to the face penalty on Illinois defensive tackle Calvin Avery.

Again, the Illini hung a long touchdown play on the Gophers to take a 24-14 lead. Bush found Ricky Smalling, who broke a tackle and cut back late to the end zone to complete a 67-yard scoring play with 7:48 left in the first half.

The Gophers drove to the Illinois 28, but Morgan had his second-down pass batted down and was sacked for a 6-yard loss on third down. That pushed the Gophers out of field-goal range with the 13-mph wind, and they turned it over on downs by gaining only 9 yards on fourth-and-13.

But Gophers cornerback Coney Durr intercepted Bush, and that set up a wild finish to the half.

Morgan hit Bateman for gain to the Illini 30, but Bateman appeared to fumble and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips returned it for a touchdown that would have put Illinois up 31-14. Replay officials, however, ruled that Bateman never had possession of the ball before losing it, making it an incomplete pass.

The Gophers drove to the Illinois 10, but the drive stalled, and they settled for Emmit Carpenter’s 28-yard field goal that cut the lead to 24-17 with 6 seconds left in the half.

Illinois stretched its led to 31-17 on its first possession of the second half on Bush’s 3-yard TD run. Bush that that up with a big play, a 44-yard run to the Minnesota 5.

On the Gophers’ next possession, Green fumbled the ball away, and the Illini cashed in when Bush hit tight end Daniel Barker for a 30-yard TD pass and 38-17 lead. Corbin then added a 77-yard TD run, making it 45-17.

McLaughlin boosted the lead to 48-17 with a 48-yard field goal with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter. Morgan’s 61-yard TD pass to Bateman made it 48-24 with 9:31 left in the game. Bush added a 12-yard TD run with 2:59 left to make it 55-24.

Morgan hit Bateman for an 86-yard TD pass with 1:46 left, making it 55-31.