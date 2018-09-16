The best defense, the saying goes, is a good offense. And in the Gophers’ case, an offense that keeps the ball away from the opponent is giving a big assist to the defense.

Through two games, the Gophers ranked eighth among FBS schools in time of possession, holding the ball an average of 35 minutes, 38 seconds, more than 11 minutes more per game than their opponents. They’re doing it with a run game that had produced 213.5 yards per game and averaged 4.6 yards per carry entering Saturday’s contest against Miami (Ohio).

“It wears them down,’’ Gophers center Jared Weyler said earlier this week about opposing defenses. “We talk about body blows. ... Just running the ball at them. The lanes might not open up at first, but just continuing to pound them, eventually lanes will open up.’’

Minnesota’s defense has benefited as the offense has controlled the ball and gotten early leads. With opponents playing catch-up and forced to pass, the Gophers defense had allowed only 62.5 rushing yards per game, eighth-best in the nation.

In the first half Saturday, the Gophers held the ball for 17:14 to Miami’s 12:46 in building a 19-3 lead. Key to that was their first possession, a 13-play, 66-yard TD march that used 7:11.

Distinguished guests

Former Gopher Tony Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach, spoke to the team during captains’ breakfast on Saturday morning and was honored during the first quarter.

On Friday, Dungy was part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Hometown Hall of Famers program. He presented the Hometown Hall of Famer plaque to the University of Minnesota, which became the 120th “official school’’ of the Hall.

Dungy played quarterback for the Gophers from 1973 to ’76.

Also in attendance was former Gophers running back Laurence Maroney, who was inducted into the “M’’ Club. Maroney is the Gophers’ second-leading career rusher, behind Darrell Thompson.

Mankato memories

Miami coach Chuck Martin got his coaching start at Minnesota State Mankato as a graduate assistant in 1992.

“I got my accounting degree and I was two years into being an auditor, and I decided I didn’t want to wear a suit every day for the rest of my life,’’ Martin said earlier in the week. “It was an awesome way to get into coaching. … I remember the Vikings trained there, and I’m watching Dennis Green coach, watching Tony Dungy coach. I had one great year in Mankato.’’

Etc.

• Redshirt sophomore Tommy Doyle of Edina started at right tackle for the RedHawks but was helped off the field in the second quarter because of a leg injury. The 6-8, 315-pounder played in five games last year, starting four, but missed most of the season because of a foot injury.

• Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark in the first half. He’s the 25th Minnesota player to reach that mark.