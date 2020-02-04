Gophers cornerback Kiondre Thomas has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder was a redshirt junior this past season and will be a graduate transfer for his final year of eligibility. During his career, he amassed 75 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 32 games.

The Gophers also have awarded scholarships to redshirt freshman Peter Udoibok, redshirt junior quarterback/running back/special teams player Johnny Santaga and redshirt junior offensive lineman Axel Ruschmeyer.