Daniel Oturu's progress from solid Big Ten freshman center to All-American caliber sophomore has been one of the most impressive accomplishments in the conference this year.

Still, the Gophers' big man was left off the All-Big Ten first team when the league honors were announced Monday on Big Ten Network.

While he's the only player in the country averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds, Oturu was an all-league second team selection by coaches and media. The Gophers' 14-16 record and 8-12 finish in the Big Ten possibly had something to do with him not being named among the league's five best players.

Oturu was on the all-defensive team, while sophomore guard Marcus Carr was a member of the all-league media third team.

"It's kind of unfair that [Oturu] doesn't get a chance to be on the first team," Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo said on the announcement show. "What happens is when you have a plethora of players like we do in the Big Ten, you have to go to different factors. My factor was I looked at team success because it is a team sport."

The Big Ten's all-league first teamers were Iowa's Luke Garza (player of the year), Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Penn State's Lamar Stevens, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu and Maryland's Anthony Cowan. Dosunmu (media) and Cowan (coaches) made separate teams.

"He's obviously had one of the most productive years for a big man in Gophers history," Gophers coach Richard Pitino said about Oturu on Monday.

The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Cretin-Derham Hall product finished second in the Big Ten in scoring (20.0), first in rebounding (11.6), first in field goal percentage (56.2) and first in blocks (2.6). The last Big Ten player to finish first in the latter three categories was Ohio State's former No. 1 pick Greg Oden in 2007.

"I thought the 5 best players should be 1st team?" Oturu tweeted, with the curious emjoi, after the Big Ten made its announcement. He later deleted that tweet.

The Gophers, who had a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year in Jordan Murphy, have seen some monster games from Oturu this season. He piled up 29 points and 18 rebounds in a double-overtime loss at Purdue on Jan. 2. He eventually posted two 30-point games, including a career-high 32 points and 16 rebounds Feb. 8 at Penn State.

"We certainly put in emphasis on getting him the ball," Pitino said. "And he's been very, very productive. I think the greatest improvement he's had is his endurance. He's been able to stay on the court and play through fatigue [leading all Big Ten post players with 34.1 minutes a game]."

In the regular season, Oturu scored 20 points or more 17 times this year, while also having 12 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds, tied for second in school single-season history with Kris Humphries in 2003-04. He's also 17-for-50 from three-point range after shooting just 1-for-2 from long distance last year.

Last season, Oturu averaged 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks as a freshman on an NCAA tournament team in 2018-19, but now he's projected to be the first U player drafted since Humphries.

"I think my game has taken a huge step forward," Oturu said. "Playing with more confidence and shooting the ball a lot more showing my perimeter touch. Now that I've shown the ability to shoot the three and shoot jump shots, I can take my defender off the dribble and have more space to work."