BROOKLYN – With upsets happening almost too frequent to count in college basketball this year, the Gophers came to the Barclays Center Classic not wanting to add to that list.

In the opening game Friday at Long Island University Brooklyn’s gym, Minnesota played arguably its best game defensively holding Massachusetts to 31 percent shooting in a 69-51 victory in front of an under capacity crowd at the 2,500-seat Steinberg Wellness Center.

Jordan Murphy set the tone with 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, to go with 11 rebounds. Amir Coffey also added 10 points for the Gophers (6-0), who play No. 25 Alabama on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

The Minutemen (3-2) had a size advantage on their Big Ten opponent in the frontcourt with 6-foot-11, 310-pound Rashaan Holloway and 6-10, 255-pound Malik Hines. But Minnesota used its quickness and sped up the tempo early to take control. Murphy, leading scorer and rebounder in the Big Ten, scored the first six points of the game.

UMass cut it to 18-14 after a three-point play by Luwane Pipkins at the eight-minute mark. But the Gophers blew the game wide open with a 14-0 run. Michael Hurt’s three-pointer started the rally.

Murphy followed with his first three-pointer of the season. Nate Mason raced ahead of the defense for a layup in transition to make it 32-14 at 4:23.

The Gophers held the Minutemen to 29 percent shooting in the first half to lead 40-21 at halftime. In the second half, Holloway picked up his third foul in less than a minute.

Coffey scored back-to-back baskets to give Minnesota its largest lead at 26 points. New York natives Isaiah Washington and Dupree McBrayer had family and friends in attendance Friday.

Washington, who was last season’s New York Mr. Basketball, finished with seven points. McBrayer added eight points.

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino, who was fired after FBI probe allegations surfaced of paying a recruit, was in attendance to watch his son for the first time this season.