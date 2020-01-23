Gophers cornerback Phillip Howard is no longer in the NCAA transfer portal and is still on the team, a source confirmed Thursday.

The Minneapolis native originally put in his intent to transfer earlier this month. It's unclear what caused the change of heart.

A product of Robbinsdale Cooper, Howard was a redshirt junior for the Gophers this past season when he played 11 games. He was on special teams but took some rotations on defense, including making an interception at Rutgers on Oct. 19.

The 5-11, 195-pound Howard was a receiver up until partway through last season, when he made the position switch. He appeared in nine games in 2018 but started seven of 11 games as a freshman in 2017.

He posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a photo of him in his Gophers uniform.