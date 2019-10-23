Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is one of 22 coaches on the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year award watch list.

Fleck, named to the shortlist Wednesday, has the Gophers off to a 7-0 start for the first time since 1960. The No. 17 Gophers are also 4-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 1967.

The award, handed out Jan. 15, 2020 after all the bowls games, will honor the country's top college football coach both on and off the field. The National Sports Media Association votes on it.

The Gophers are currently on a nine-game winning streak and face Maryland at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

Fleck is also one of 22 on the midseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, which recognizes a coach for his success on the field as well as dedication to scholarship and charitable endeavors off of it.