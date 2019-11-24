The Gophers climbed two spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press poll Sunday, coming off their 38-22 victory over Northwestern.

Minnesota (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) will meet No. 13 Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium in a game that will decide the Big Ten West champion.

Minnesota's highest AP ranking this season was No. 7, which came after the Gophers beat previously undefeated Penn State.

The new College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night. The Gophers have ranked as high as No. 8 in the CFP rankings but fell to No. 10 last week after losing to Iowa.

Minnesota could climb back to No. 8 in the CFP rankings, since two teams ahead of the Gophers lost this week — Oregon and Penn State.

Game sells out

The Gophers announced that the Wisconsin game has sold out TCF Bank Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 50,805 and more with standing room.

Minnesota's previous home game — the Nov. 9 win over Penn State — was also a sellout, the first for the Gophers at home since the 2015 Wisconsin contest.