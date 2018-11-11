Gophers record book

Most rushing yards as a freshman

Darrell Thompson 1986 1,376

Laurence Maroney 2003 1,121

Marion Barber III 2001 742

Mohamed Ibrahim 2018 717

Shannon Brooks 2015 709

Most receiving yards in a season

Ron Johnson 2000 1,125

Eric Decker 2008 1,074

Ryan Thelwell 1996 1,051

Chester Cooper 1981 1,012

Tyler Johnson 2018 948

Most TD receptions in a season

Ron Johnson 2000 11

Omar Douglas 1993 11

Da'Jon McKnight 2010 10

Tyler Johnson 2018 9

Five others 9