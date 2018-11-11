Gophers record book
Most rushing yards as a freshman
Darrell Thompson 1986 1,376
Laurence Maroney 2003 1,121
Marion Barber III 2001 742
Mohamed Ibrahim 2018 717
Shannon Brooks 2015 709
Most receiving yards in a season
Ron Johnson 2000 1,125
Eric Decker 2008 1,074
Ryan Thelwell 1996 1,051
Chester Cooper 1981 1,012
Tyler Johnson 2018 948
Most TD receptions in a season
Ron Johnson 2000 11
Omar Douglas 1993 11
Da'Jon McKnight 2010 10
Tyler Johnson 2018 9
Five others 9
