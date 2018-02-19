The Big Ten race

The Gophers climbed into a tie for third place in the Big Ten with their victory on Sunday and are now only a game out of first with two regular-season games to go. Here are the top eight:

Overall Conf.

Maryland 22-5 11-3

Ohio State 22-6 11-3

Gophers 21-6 10-4

Nebraska 19-8 10-4

Iowa 21-6 9-5

Michigan 20-8 9-6

Purdue 17-11 8-6

Indiana 15-12 8-6