Richard Pitino must have thought it was going to become a regular occurrence to beat rival Wisconsin when he picked up his first Border Battle win in his inaugural season in 2013-14.

Now in his seventh season with the program, Pitino still hadn’t beaten the Badgers again at home until Wednesday’s 70-52 victory in front of a packed crowd at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (12-10, 6-6) led by as much as 17 points in the first half behind the play of junior guard Payton Willis, who returned from a shoulder injury to score 13 of his career-high 21 points in the first half.

Marcus Carr finished with 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Daniel Oturu also had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Gophers, who picked up a much-needed quality win to boost their NCAA tournament resume.

Willis, who missed last week’s loss at Illinois, made his first four field goals in the game, including three three-pointers. The former Vanderbilt transfer had only scored in double figures once in the previous 10 games while also recovering from an ankle injury.

The Badgers (13-10, 6-6) were entering Wednesday’s game after ending a tumultuous week with an impressive home win against Michigan State. They played without backcourt starters Brad Davison (suspension) and Kobe King (transfer) but still upset the Big Ten’s top team.

Gophers guard Payton Willis grabbed a loose ball after Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice tripped and lost it in the first half.

That momentum didn’t carry over for Wisconsin coming to Minneapolis. Davison, a Maple Grove native, returned to the lineup, but the Badgers allowed their most points in a half this season. The Gophers led 45-32 at halftime after shooting 54 percent from the field, including 24 points in the paint.

The offensive onslaught continued to open the second half when Gabe Kalscheur and Oturu hit back-to-back three-pointers to extend Minnesota’s lead to 51-32.