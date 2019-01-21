– The Gophers women’s basketball team blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter in a 63-57 loss to Nebraska on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 23rd-ranked Gophers’ last field goal was at the 6:01 mark of the fourth quarter, and they scored their last points with four minutes left. Nebraska scored the final 12 points of the game.

The Gophers (13-5, 2-5 Big Ten) lost for the fifth time in six games. Kenisha Bell led the team with 16 points, but she shot only 4-for-15 from the field and committed five turnovers.

Freshman Sam Haiby, a Moorhead High School graduate, scored 16 points for the Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4).

The Gophers led 27-26 at halftime, thanks to a three-pointer by Irene Garrido Perez. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the first two quarters.