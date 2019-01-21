LINCOLN, NEB. – The Gophers women’s basketball team blew a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter in a 63-57 loss to Nebraska on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 23rd-ranked Gophers’ last field goal was at the 6:01 mark of the fourth quarter, and they scored their last points with four minutes left. Nebraska scored the final 12 points of the game.
The Gophers (13-5, 2-5 Big Ten) lost for the fifth time in six games. Kenisha Bell led the team with 16 points, but she shot only 4-for-15 from the field and committed five turnovers.
Freshman Sam Haiby, a Moorhead High School graduate, scored 16 points for the Cornhuskers (14-4, 3-4).
The Gophers led 27-26 at halftime, thanks to a three-pointer by Irene Garrido Perez. There were 10 ties and 12 lead changes in the first two quarters.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.