The Gophers' Big Ten opener is just under two weeks away, and that game against Maryland in College Park, Md., will start at 11 a.m., the Gophers announced Monday.

Next week, the Gophers play their final nonconference game of the year, against Miami (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m. The Maryland game follows that, and then the Gophers have their bye week.

Following the bye, the Gophers will play their Big Ten home opener, against Iowa on Oct. 6, with that game starting at either 2:30 or 3 p.m.

This Saturday's game and the Big Ten opener in Maryland are both scheduled to be televised on the Big Ten Network.