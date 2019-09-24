Junior forward Eric Curry was cleared for some full contact before Tuesday’s first official practice of the season, Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino said in his season-opening press conference.

Pitino expects the 6-foot-9 Curry to be ready to play for the Nov. 5 season opener vs. Cleveland State.

Curry played 15 games last season before being sidelined for the final seven games after foot surgery. He also missed the 2017-18 season and the first 12 games last season with knee surgeries.

Curry averaged 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 49 career games for the Gophers, including seven starts.

“He’s very, very important when he’s healthy, but he’s missed a lot of time,” Pitino said Tuesday. “He did 25 to 50 minutes of non-contact (Monday) and he did some contact. But still we’re bringing him along slowly. We’ll be able to rev that up every couple weeks would be my guess.”