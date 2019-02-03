Bethany Hasz of the Gophers won the mile Saturday in 4 minutes, 42.79 seconds and her twin sister, Megan Hasz, won the 3,000 (9:31.63) in the Power Five Invitational, a 10-team track and field indoor meet in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Amira Young won the 60 dash in 7.39 seconds, the second-best time in program history.

On the men's side, Owen Hoeft of the Gophers won the 3,000 (8:20.81), the 4x400 relay of Jonathan Webb, Elliott Davis, Zach Nelson and Ben Psicihulis also took first (3:11.21).

U, Cotter runners reach junior worlds

Freshman Khalid Hussein of the Gophers placed fifth in the USATF Junior Cross-Country Championships in Tallahassee, Fla., finishing the 8K course in 24:45.4 and qualifying for the World Junior Championships on March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark. The top six make the field there.

Grace Ping, a Winona Cotter sophomore, finished fourth in the women's race behind three college runners. Her time in the 6K race was 21:26.9. "I just tried to stick with the top six throughout the race, and tried to push it the last mile," Ping was quoted as saying by the FloTrack website. "I really worked my fitness and endurance."

Ping, a two-time cross-country running state champion in Class 1A, said she has been training with the Ramblers' cross-country ski team.

Etc.

• The host Gophers women's tennis team defeated Montana 7-0 on the first day of the Courtside Classic.

• The No. 6 Gophers men's gymnastics team (406.400) won a three-team meet in Iowa City, beating No. 9 Iowa (401.600) and Illinois-Chicago (355.750).