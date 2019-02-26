Tuesday marks exactly two months since the Gophers football team most recently took to the field. But fans have to wait only two more weeks for the team to return to action.

The Gophers will start practicing for spring football March 12 in preparation for the April 13 spring game. The exact schedule, including a time for the game and any open practices, are to be announced. But there's a lot of excitement for a squad that finished 2018 winning four of its final six games to continue that momentum.

A few other notes from the Gophers' beat: