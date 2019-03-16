CHICAGO - Gophers coach Richard Pitino kept his players focused this week on what they had to do in the Big Ten tournament to help them be able to sit back, relax and enjoy the experience of hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.

Mission accomplished.

The Gophers weren’t ready Saturday to stop one of the juggernauts in college basketball from getting a shot at a third straight Big Ten conference tournament title.

Pitino’s team had basically already accomplished its main goal in Chicago with a couple quality wins. Meanwhile, No. 10 Michigan showed why it was playing for something bigger in a 76-49 throttling of Minnesota at the United Center.

The third-seeded Wolverines (28-5), who will face top-seeded Michigan State in Sunday’s conference tourney final, had a 19-point halftime lead after shooting 57 percent in the first half.

In wins against Penn State and Purdue, the Gophers (21-13) were able to rely on their defense, but they took a big step back in an area Saturday.

Gabe Kalscheur’s three-pointer tied it 13-13 just under 11 minutes left in the first half, but Isaiah Livers three-pointer sparked a 18-2 run, including 12 straight points during a five-minute stretch. Zavier Simpson raced down the court to beat the halftime buzzer with a layup to make it 38-19.

In the second half, Livers nailed a three-pointer and followed with a three-point play to extend it to a 56-30 advantage with 14:03 to play. The 6-foot-7 sophomore had a career-high 21 points for the Wolverines, who shot 52 percent for the game.

Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey had been playing like two of the best players in the Big Ten, but they were humbled against arguably the nation’s top defensive team.

Murphy, who had 27 points Friday vs. Purdue, was held to 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting. Coffey saw his streak of five straight 20-point games come to an end with 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting Saturday.

The big question for the Gophers moving forward is did they play well enough earlier in Chicago to carry some confidence into their first NCAA tourney appearance since 2017?

Two years ago, Pitino watched injuries derail a team that had the potential to make a run after winning nine of 11 games entering the Big Dance. Akeem Springs’ torn Achilles and Nate Mason’s sore hip led to an early exit as the No. 5 seed against No. 12 seed Middle Tennessee in Milwaukee.

The Gophers aren’t completely healthy this time around, but the injuries are in the frontcourt. Both backup big men Eric Curry (season-ending foot injury) and Matz Stockman (concussion) were sidelined Saturday. Stockman could possibly return for the NCAA tournament, but this isn’t a deep team even with him back.

Pitino, who will receive a $50,000 bonus for making the NCAA tournament, didn’t enter this season with high expectations nationally. The Gophers were projected to finish ninth in the unofficial Big Ten media poll, which was voted on by 28 beat writers across the league.

They ended up finishing seventh with a 9-11 record after suffering seven losses in 10 games to finish the regular season. Still, a Senior Night win vs. Purdue brought a spectacular end to the home schedule with fans storming the court.

Nearly finishing .500 in conference in the first year with a 20-game league schedule was nothing to dismiss in the strongest year in conference from top to bottom in recent memory.

The talk went from Pitino being on the hotseat after a 15-win season to now whether or not he could win the program’s first NCAA tournament game since Tubby Smith’s last season in 2013.

Bracket experts have Minnesota as high as a No. 8 seed (Jerry Palm), but more realistically a No. 9 seed (Joe Lunardi). Either way, there’s a second-round potential matchup with a No. 1 seed.

There’s been a significant shift in the perception of Gophers basketball in the last month, but making noise next week will go a long way to taking a another step forward.