The last piece of what could be another turnaround season for the Gophers men's basketball team is in place with Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate transfer Brock Stull committing Tuesday to play for Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

Stull, a 6-4, 195-pound guard, averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Panthers as a junior last season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining after requesting a release from his scholarship this spring to pursue playing for a Power Five program.

The Rockford, Ill., native made his decision while visiting Minnesota's campus for a second day on Tuesday. Stull also received interest from Xavier, Virginia, North Carolina State and Butler among other schools.

Pitino's new assistant Rob Jeter recruited Stull to Milwaukee and was his first college coach as a freshman during the 2015-16 season.

Stull said Tuesday getting to play in the Big Ten was "very special" to him having grown up in Illinois.

"Being a Midwest kid, it's all you want to do and for a really good team," he said. "(It was) nice to get to spend time with those guys and get reunited with (Rob) Jeter."

The Gophers, who finished 15-17 last season, put the finishing touches on a loaded 2018 recruiting class, which includes high school seniors Daniel Oturu, Jarvis Omersa and Gabe Kalschuer, along with transfers Stull, Marcus Carr and Payton Willis. Willis, who has two years remaining after transferring from Vanderbilt, will sit out the 2018-19 season. Carr, a three-year transfer from Pittsburgh, will try to be cleared by the NCAA to play next season.