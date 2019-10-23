University of Minnesota basketball greats Willie Burton Janel McCarville will have their jerseys raised to the Barn rafters this season, the Gophers announced Wednesday.

Burton, the No. 3 scorer in men’s program history with 1,800 points, will have his jersey honored Jan. 26 vs. Michigan State at Williams Arena.

The 6-foot-8 forward led the Gophers to the Elite Eight and Sweet 16 during his four seasons from 1986-90. The Detroit native was a first-round pick by the Miami Heat and played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 10.3 points in his career.

McCarville, who will be recognized Dec. 15 vs. UC Davis at home, averaged 19.4 points and 15 rebounds during the U women’s Final Four run in 2004. The Stevens Point, Wis. native was a two-time All-America first team selection and reached the NCAA tournament in all four seasons with the Gophers from 2002-05.

In the 2005 WNBA Draft, McCarville was drafted No. 1 overall by the Charlotte Sting. She also won a WNBA title with the Minnesota Lynx in 2013.