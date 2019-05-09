University of Minnesota regents approved Richard Pitino’s latest contract extension by unanimous vote Thursday. Pitino agreed to the two-year extension last month after leading the Gophers to their first NCAA tournament victory since 2013.

Pitino’s contract now stretches through the 2023-24 season and raises his average annual salary from $2.2 million under his previous deal to $2.46 million.

The buyout terms are similar to his previous contract. If Pitino leaves, he would owe the university $500,000. And if the university fired him before next April 30, the buyout would be $2 million.

Pitino, 36, is 112-92 in six seasons as Gophers coach.

JOE CHRISTENSEN