As the Gophers baseball team has prepared for its season opener in Arizona this weekend, most of the preseason attention on the team has focused on pitcher Max Meyer.

Meyer, a junior righthander from Woodbury, has been named to five preseason All-America teams. He is projected as a first-round draft choice in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft and has been called the top pitcher and top draft prospect in the Big Ten Conference.

“Max is easy to point to,” said Gophers coach John Anderson, “because of what he’s done for us the past two seasons and for Team USA last summer.”

Meyer, who was 5-3 with two saves and a 2.11 ERA and struck out 87 in 76-⅔ innings last season for the Gophers, is one of a group of talented pitchers on the roster.

“I don’t think I’ve had a deeper, more talented staff during my tenure here,” said Anderson, who is beginning his 39th season as the Gophers coach. “No question, when you look at this pitching staff, we have a lot of experience, talent and depth.”

Among the talented group of pitchers are juniors Patrick Fredrickson and Sam Thoresen and sophomore J.P. Massey. Joining them is redshirt sophomore Drake Davis, who sat out last season as a transfer from Arizona State. Baseball America has listed all four as Top 20 draft prospects.

Thoresen, from Minnetonka, was 4-3 with a 5.24 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 46-⅓ innings last season. Fredrickson was 2-5 last season after going 9-0 and earning Freshman All-America honors (along with Meyer) two seasons ago. Massey had 31 strikeouts in 25 innings last season.

“Sam has steadily gotten better,” said Anderson. “Max and Patrick both learned a lot last year. Having three starters is a good place to start.”

The Gophers pitching staff had a 4.17 ERA last season and allowed opponents a .233 batting average. The Gophers struck out 536 in 500-⅔ innings.

Among the returning position players is Jordan Kozicky, the lone senior on the team. A Minneapolis Southwest grad, Kozicky led the Gophers with 11 home runs and 49 RBI last season.