The Gophers ended their regular season with a 6-5 victory over Northwestern in Big Ten baseball. They were 8-2 in their final 10 games — and finished one game above .500 — after starting the season 2-11.

Jordan Kozicky hit a two-run homer for Minnesota in the fourth inning and had an RBI double in the sixth.

The Wildcats took leads of 2-0 in the second and 3-2 in the third before Kozicky’s homer — his 10th of the season — put Minnesota ahead to stay.

The Gophers’ three other runs came on singles by Easton Bertrand and Ben Mezzenga in the third inning and on Eduardo Estrada’s fielder’s choice in the fifth, which scored Bertrand who had reached base on an infield hit.

Joshua Culliver got the start for Minnesota (26-25, 15-9 Big Ten), but Bubba Horton, who gave up two runs in three innings, got the win, Brett Schulze pitched the ninth and got his seventh save. Northwestern, which only won the middle game of this series, falls to 24-27.

The game began at 1:15 p.m. but was stopped for three hours in the fourth inning with the Gophers batting because of rain.

Next the Gophers, who finished in a three-way tie for third in the conference race with Illinois and Nebraska, will be one of the eight teams in the Big Ten tournament starting Wednesday TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.

Indiana (36-19, 17-7) won the outright conference title, thereby securing the top seed next week, following its 13-3 win over Rutgers on Saturday. The Hoosiers’ Big Ten regular-season title was their seventh in program history and first since 2014. Michigan (38-16, 16-7) finished second.