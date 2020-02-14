GOPHERS BASEBALL AT A GLANCE
Coach: John Anderson, 39th season (1,317 career victories)
Roster: 19 returning lettermen
Last season: 29-27 overall, 15-9 Big Ten (tied for third place)
Opening weekend: Four games in Tempe, Ariz.: Friday vs. Oregon, 8:30 p.m., Saturday vs. Pepperdine, 2 p.m., Sunday vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Monday vs. Arizona, noon.
Schedule highlights: vs. Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Feb. 21; 14 games in U.S. Bank Stadium — including the Cambria College Classic Feb. 28-March 1 vs. North Carolina, Duke and North Carolina State.
Big Ten opener: March 27 at Michigan State.
Big Ten home opener: April 3 vs. Rutgers at Siebert Field.
